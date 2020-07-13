Machine Gun Kelly just worked out what Blink-182’s ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ means

It turns out that Machine Gun Kelly has only just worked out what the title of Blink-182‘s ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ album means.

The rapper, who is a longtime friend of the band’s drummer Travis Barker, had no idea that the title of the 2001 LP, which features the singles ‘The Rock Show’, ‘First Date’, and ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, is a pun on male masturbation (“Take off your pants and jack it”).

“19 yrs later and Machine Gun Kelly just figured out what Take Off Your Pants And Jacket meant,” Barker tweeted earlier today (July 13) with a crying laughing emoji.

MGK replied: “Do I have to leave the venue when you guys play those songs now?”

This isn’t the first time Machine Gun Kelly and Barker have discussed Blink-182. Back in May, the pair appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden debating the pronunciations of the band’s name.

In the past, the band’s bassist Mark Hoppus joked, “Some say one eighty-two. Some say one eight two…” while former frontman Tom DeLonge once hilariously said, “It’s actually blink eighteen-two.”

Barker took the debate further by pondering on if UK fans say the name differently from US fans and seemingly siding with British fans.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have shared a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’ in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.