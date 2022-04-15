Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun, Megan Fox and Pete Davidson to star in stoner comedy ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly will bolster his filmography next month with Good Mourning, a stoner comedy that he co-wrote, directed and stars in alongside fellow musician Mod Sun, fiancée Megan Fox and close friend Pete Davidson.

First announced last August without a release date, it was confirmed this week that Good Mourning will arrive on May 20. It’ll land simultaneously in cinemas and on demand, though it’s not clear as of yet which platform will host the film’s digital release.

Open Road Films will distribute it, with the cast rounded out by names like Becky G, Dove Cameron and Whitney Cummings.

According to a press release, MGK – billed here under his real name, Colson Baker – will play the role of London Ransom, an actor in the midst of an existential crisis. So the logline goes, Ransom’s “world is turned upside down” when, on the morning of a crucial meeting, he “wakes up to an implied breakup text from the love of his life”.

The synopsis continues: “Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”

Take a look at the poster for Good Mourning below:

In a statement shared with the announcement of the film’s release date, Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg said: “We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

The sentiment was shared by Cedar Park Studios’ Added Long, who added: “Our goal at Cedar Park Studios is to provide opportunities to fresh, creative voices in the industry and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with first-time filmmakers Colson and Mod. Bold in their approach, they have assembled a troupe of top-tier talent to join them on this hilarious ride. We’re ecstatic to be a part of their filmmaking debut.”

Good Mourning will mark Baker’s third film for 2022, following his cameo in Jackass Forever and a starring role in the music drama Taurus. It’ll also mark his third time linking up with Pete Davidson, having made cameos in Big Time Adolescence and The King Of Staten Island.

As Machine Gun Kelly, the multi-hyphenate released his sixth album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, last month. In a four-star review of it, NME’s Ali Shutler said the album is “driven by a relatable sense of angst and its outsider anthems will continue to speak to the millions who see Machine Gun Kelly as the saviour of punk rock”.

Shutler continued: “For better or worse, Baker makes no attempts to convert those who still doubt him, though. ‘Mainstream Sellout’ finds its author still refusing to play by the old rules, though it inevitably lacks the shock of the new that made ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ so exciting. Still, it seems that, like the pop-punk revival itself, Machine Gun Kelly won’t run out of steam any time soon.”