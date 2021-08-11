Machine Gun Kelly teases new single ‘Papercuts’, arriving tonight

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a preview of his new single ‘Papercuts’ – tune in below.

The Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – posted a nine-second snippet of the upcoming track’s official video on Twitter this evening (August 11). “papercuts premiers EVERYWHERE tonight at 9pm PST,” he wrote.

Featuring MGK among walls of falling paper, the short clip suggests the song will be a guitar-led, slow-burning number. The musician previously confirmed that the accompanying visuals were directed by Cole Bennett.

papercuts premiers EVERYWHERE tonight at 9pm PST pic.twitter.com/28JkqVFrE3 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 11, 2021

It comes after Machine Gun Kelly announced his new album ‘Born With Horns’ earlier this week. MGK and Travis Barker brandished their new tattoos of the record’s title online, telling fans they were “back for round two”.

The caption indicates that the new project will be another rock-orientated affair, marking the second time Machine Gun Kelly and Barker have worked together following ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, a pop-punk album.

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a last-minute set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza. He took to the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions side stage to perform to a crowd “20 times” what the space allowed for, according to Billboard.

The eight-track set included ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ track ‘Kiss Kiss’ and a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’. MGK then ran through several other cuts from his latest album, including ‘Bloody Valentine’ and ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’.