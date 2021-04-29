Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s fierce new track ‘Love Race’

Machine Gun Kelly has released a brand new song – listen to ‘Love Race’ below.

The song, which features Kellin Quinn and Travis Barker, follows on from last month’s CORPSE collaboration ‘Daywalker!’, which marked MGK’s first single of 2021.

His latest studio album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, came out in September 2020.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Love Race’ below.

Speaking during a radio interview last month, MGK vowed to “keep breaking the mould” with his future material “and piss people off all over again”. He also cited Kanye West and Prince as two of his inspirations, adding that he hopes to leave a similar legacy as the latter.

Machine Gun Kelly is due to perform at Reading & Leeds festivals this August alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Yesterday (April 26), the rapper announced an extensive US headline tour – his first run of shows since the release of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’. Performances are scheduled to take place throughout September and October, with tickets going on sale this coming Friday (April 30).

Advertisement

Reviewing the artist’s 2020 album, NME wrote: “There’s a rebellion in the fact Machine Gun Kelly has even made a record like this. Boisterous, full of sincerity and exciting enough to make you jump on a table in the middle of a board meeting, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is an album that not only proves MGK can do whatever the hell he likes, but that also maybe pop-punk still has something important to offer the world.”