Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s new track ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ featuring Blackbear

Machine Gun Kelly has shared another new track from his upcoming fifth studio album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Entitled ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’, the song hears MGK team up with singer-songwriter blackbear as they discuss a messy entanglement over a guitar-laden backdrop.

The song opens with MGK singing: “You know my ex, so that makes it all feel complicated, yeah (It all seems complicated)/ I read those texts that you sent to yours, but I’ll never say it, yeah (I’ll never say).”

On the chorus of the pop-punk track, the pair sing: “I swear to God, I never fall in love/ Then you showed up and I can’t get enough of it.”

Listen to ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ below:

‘Tickets To My Downfall’, which is executive produced by Travis Barker, arrives on September 25.

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly and Barker shared a new collaboration, ‘Concert For Aliens’.

In the song’s video, the Cleveland musician and Blink-182 drummer run from a group of aliens, escape on a UFO, ending up on another planet and performing to an extraterrestrial audience.

Both songs follow the release of ‘Bloody Valentine’, in the video of which features a cameo from Transformers actress Megan Fox.

Last month it was revealed that Machine Gun Kelly has only just worked out what the title of Blink-182‘s ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ album means.

The rapper, who is a longtime friend of the band’s drummer Travis Barker, had no idea that the title of the 2001 LP, which features the singles ‘The Rock Show’, ‘First Date’, and ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, is a pun on male masturbation (“Take off your pants and jack it”).