Machine Gun Kelly releases slasher music video for ‘Love Race’

Machine Gun Kelly has released the music video for his recently released track ‘Love Race’, featuring Kellin Quinn and Travis Barker.

‘Love Race’ arrived back in April and marked Kelly’s second single of the year. The music video takes a leaf from classic slasher films, with a group of teenagers getting picked off one by one by a masked killer while at a summer camp.

The video also features Barker playing drums, as well as influencers Alissa Violet, Xowie and Noah Beck.

‘Love Race’ arrived a month after Machine Gun Kelly’s collaboration with Corpse Husband, ‘Daywalker!’. It marked the first new music since his 2020 pop-punk album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

NME gave ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ a four-star review upon its release, writing that Kelly “reignites the least cool genre ever (OK, with maybe the exception of nu-metal), channeling the angst and abandon of his childhood heroes”.

“Boisterous, full of sincerity and exciting enough to make you jump on a table in the middle of a board meeting, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is an album that not only proves MGK can do whatever the hell he likes, but that also maybe pop-punk still has something important to offer the world.”

The LP also saw him take home Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this week.

Machine Gun Kelly has been announced for Reading & Leeds festivals this August and Louder Than Life the following month. The artist has also announced his headline US tour, which will begin in September and be spread across 28 cities.