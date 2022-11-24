Machine Gun Kelly shares atmospheric title track from ‘Taurus’

Machine Gun Kelly has shared the title track from his semi-autobiographic 2022 film Taurus – you can listen to it below.
The movie spotlights MGK – real name Colson Baker – as a talented but troubled rock star, Cole, who spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one last song.
A synopsis states that the project delves into “the darkness of fame, addiction, the artistic process and the music industry”.
Baker also co-wrote the Taurus alongside Tim Sutton. Other stars include MGK’s fiancé Megan Fox, Maddie Hasson (Malignant) and Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico).
The ‘Taurus’ track features vocals from Los Angeles singer-songwriter Naomi Wild, who portrays Lena in the film.
“I didn’t leave a letter on my desk saying ‘goodbye’/ People think I left even though I’m still here/ Pressure made its way through my chest to my heart like a spark does/ Fireworks on the new year/ Burning me alive life imitates art,” MGK raps on the atmospheric cut.
Check out the official video for ‘Taurus’ here:
Machine Gun Kelly also starred in, co-wrote and co-directed the film Good Mourning earlier this year. In a four-star review, NME described the movie as “sheer, silly entertainment, filling the comedy void left by the likes of Seth Rogan and Jonah Hill perfectly”.
In other news, MGK recently received his first-ever Grammy nomination for next year’s awards ceremony. His sixth and latest studio record, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, appears in Best Rock Album category.
Machine Gun Kelly later hit out out at critics from the “rock community” who view him as a “tourist” in the genre. “I’m not done exploring the universe yet, and I am all genres,” he explained.