Machine Gun Kelly responds to reaction over “razor blade” guitar: “I’m sad at how people perceive me”

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to the wave of negative comments about his new signature guitar, saying he was left feeling disappointed at the way people “perceive” him.

The new model was released earlier this week in collaboration with manufacturer Schecter and came as the follow-up to his hot pink Mainstream Sellout model, which arrived last year.

Named the Razor Blade, the design delivered exactly what the name suggested. The body is made from solid basswood and carved into the same shape as a blade, and a metallic scratchplate covers the entire top of it, giving the impression it is made of solid metal.

Advertisement

Other features include it being a single-pickup electric, equipped with a single master volume control and a toggle kill switch. Schecter’s own USA Pasadena Plus humbucker is also featured at the bridge position.

Following its launch, those on social media were quick to criticise the unconventional axe, with some arguing that the design was so ridiculous that they wanted to “boycott” the guitar company.

Others also likened the shape to that of the comedy guitar brand, Chibson – including the brand itself, who posted a parody of the advert on its Instagram page.

Now, MGK has responded to the backlash and revealed he has been bothered by the wave of negative comments.

Advertisement

“I’ll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation,” he wrote in an update on X/Twitter. “But I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. Ultimately I’m sad at how people perceive me in general. Peace.”

i'll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation, but i will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. ultimately im sad at how people perceive me in general. peace — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) January 10, 2024

The comments about his work being misinterpreted may relate to some of the criticism, accusing him of having a more malicious message behind the razor blade design. These rumours were quickly dispelled by fans online, however, who highlighted footage of the musician on stage, recalling that the look was designed to pay a nod to the lyrics in one of his songs.

“It’s kind of an ode to ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ [2020 album], the line on ‘Title Track’ and also an ode to my 20s and all the crazy times that I had,” MGK is seen telling fans.

The Machine Gun Kelly Razor Blade is available now, priced at $1,499 (£1,179) and you can find more details on Schecter’s website.

In other Machine Gun Kelly news, in November the musician responded to a wave of criticism online after taking part in an “awkward” interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Later that month he made headlines once again, this time by offering US football star and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce $500k to leave the Kansas City Chiefs and play for the Cleveland Browns.