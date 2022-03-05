Machine Gun Kelly returns to his roots on Lil Wayne-featuring ‘Ay’

Machine Gun Kelly has returned to his roots on the emo rap track ‘Ay’, which features Lil Wayne – check it out below.

‘Ay’ is taken from Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ and sees the rap star turned rock star singing over an acoustic guitar, in the same vein as ‘Play This When I’m Gone’ from 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Lil Wayne then hops on the track for a verse that references Guns N’ Roses, though only a drawing of the rap icon appears in the accompanying music video, which was shot by MGK in his living room the day before ‘Ay’ was released.

The emo rap track follows on from pop punk bangers ‘Emo Girl’ (featuring Willow) and ‘Papercuts’, all of which are set to appear on ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

Check out the video for ‘Ay’ below:

Machine Gun Kelly played a snippet of ‘Ay’ during his appearance on The Late Late Show last month, alongside another unreleased track ‘Maybe’.

Earlier this year, MGK confirmed that he would be changing the name of his upcoming sixth album from ‘Born With Horns’ to ‘Mainstream Sellout’. The name change came after both he and Blink 182’s Travis Barker (who’s executive producer for the record) got matching ‘Born With Horns’ tattoos.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is set to be “more guitar-heavy” and lyrically “deeper”, MGK said last year.

“Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off,” he added.

Late last year, Machine Gun Kelly responded to people criticising him for constantly switching genres.

In a message posted on both Instagram Stories and TikTok, Machine Gun Kelly said: ​“Me: Drops a rock song. ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ ​Me: Drops a rap song.” ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’

​“Shut the fuck up, god damn! I’m not fucking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!”