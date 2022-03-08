Machine Gun Kelly says he wants BTS to perform at his wedding

Machine Gun Kelly has said that he wants BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox.

The Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – appeared as a guest on yesterday’s episode (March 7) of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was congratulated by the titular host on his recent engagement to Fox.

Baker was asked by DeGeneres which boyband he would want to play as he ties the knot. “Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” Kelly replied.

Advertisement

“But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS… I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

MGK said he met BTS at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, adding that the K-pop group were “stoked to meet me”. You can watch a clip from the recent Ellen interview below.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announced their engagement in January, having met on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass. MGK later explained that the couple decided to release a video of the proposal as a means to “control the narrative” around their relationship.

The musician also revealed that his fiancé’s engagement ring features thorns. “So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…” he said. “Love is pain!”

Upon announcing the pair’s plans to wed, Fox wrote on social media: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Advertisement

Kelly rang in 2022 by revealing his plans to release two new albums this year. He announced the “guitar-heavy” ‘Born With Horns’ – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ – last summer.

Since his New Year’s Day update, MGK has changed the ‘Born With Horns’ title to ‘Mainstream Sellout’ and released new tracks with Willow Smith (‘Emo Girl’) and Lil Wayne (‘‘Ay!’).

He also debuted an upcoming song that appears to be called ‘Maybe’ alongside Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes during a club night appearance in LA last week.