Machine Gun Kelly has said some artists are dishonest about the true gravity of their sadness in a bid to boost their profile.

The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, told dozens of fans in a video chat yesterday (September 30) that he has little sympathy for unnamed artists who’ve “fucked the whole landscape up”.

Baker responded to a fan during the edition of Kerrang! Face To Face, who’d told him she thinks he comes across as more honest than most other musicians.

“Some musicians are honest… they’re honestly annoying,” he said. “They fucking cry about everything as a marketing tool and leave no space for people like me who’re like, ‘Yo, I actually never fucking cry about shit that I wanna cry about, but here I am today ready to cry about some shit’.”

He continued: “But I won’t do it because you fucked the whole landscape up because you’re fucking crying and went you to your label with a marketing campaign like, ‘Hey, here’s my strategy, I’m gonna fucking tweet every day about how much I fucking hate myself and how sad I am and rack up the sympathy vote.’”

Baker added that he doesn’t want to use his platform to promote sadness. “If I’m such an inspiration to somebody, as sad as I am, aren’t I supposed to show that there’s resilience in that sadness? Aren’t I supposed to show that you’re supposed to smile through it?

“I know the internet’s great, but it doesn’t need to necessarily be the form of how I’m going to let my diary out,” he said.

‘Lonely’, a song from his new record ‘Tickets To My Downfall‘, he said is an example of a sad track on the album, but that it’s better for fans to absorb it within the context of the record that him to overtly or forcefully state its meaning.

The full video interview with Machine Gun Kelly will land on Kerrang!’s Facebook and YouTube account today (October 1) at 6pm BST.

In other news, Machine Gun Kelly has shared a new collaboration with Yungblud and The Used’s Bert McCracken called ‘Body Bag’.