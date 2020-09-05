Machine Gun Kelly shares tracklist and artwork for ‘Tickets To My Downfall’

Machine Gun Kelly has shared the artwork and tracklist for his upcoming new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

The album, which is executive produced by Travis Barker, arrives on September 25.

Over the past few months, Machine Gun Kelly has been sharing new songs from the album.

At the end of August, he shared ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’, which features Blackbear. The release of the song follows ‘Bloody Valentine’, which arrived complete with a music video starring Megan Fox.

Kelly and Travis Barker also shared a new collaboration called ‘Concert For Aliens’. All three tracks appear on the 15-track ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ – see the tracklist and artwork below.

01 ‘tickets to my downfall’

02 ‘kiss kiss’

03 ‘drunk face’

04 ‘bloody valentine’

05 ‘forget me too’ ft. halsey

06 ‘all I know’ ft. trippie redd

07 ‘lonely’

08 ‘WWIII’

09 ‘kevin and barracuda (interlude)’

10 ‘concert for aliens’

11 ‘my ex’s best friend’ ft. blackbear

12 ‘jawbreaker’

13 ‘nothing inside’ ft. iann dior

14 ‘banyan tree (interlude)’

15 ‘play this when I’m gone’

Back in June, Machine Gun Kelly told a fan that he didn’t want their “racist money” after being criticised for protesting during Black Lives Matter protests. Protesting the death of George Floyd, Kelly also said he was “ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this,” adding: “fuck the Boyz” and “fuck white privilege.”

The statement followed Kelly and Barker sharing a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine‘s protest anthem ‘Killing In The Name’ in support of Black Lives Matter. The pair took part in Los Angeles anti-racism protests.