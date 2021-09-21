Machine Gun Kelly says Corey Taylor feud goes back to a “fucking terrible” guest verse Slipknot frontman sent him

The feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has developed further, with MGK saying the beef goes back to a “fucking terrible” guest verse Taylor recorded for him, which he subsequently didn’t use – a narrative that Taylor disputes.

MGK sparked an uproar over the weekend when he hit out at the veteran band at Chicago’s Riot Fest, saying onstage: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

His onstage diss came after Taylor appeared to dismissively allude to Kelly in an interview earlier this year: “I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

“Very odd that when an artist talks shit, and I respond, I’m the bad guy,” Kelly – real name Colson Baker – tweeted earlier today (September 21).

He then elaborated in another tweet, saying his issues with Taylor dated back to when he was working on his 2020 album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

“Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter.”

Taylor then responded to Kelly’s claims by sharing screenshots of a purported email exchange with blink-182‘s Travis Barker, who had executive produced ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and appeared to be communicating with Taylor on Kelly’s behalf.

Sharing the screenshots of the emails on Twitter, Taylor wrote, “I don’t like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me.”

“I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts” he continued, before saying that this is all he’ll say on the matter.

The emails shared by Taylor show that he declined to appear on the song in question, bonus track ‘Can’t Look Back’, because after listening to Kelly’s ideas for his guest verse, he didn’t think he was “the right guy for the track”.

The email from Taylor read, “Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him- I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it.”

Barker’s email apparently showed that Kelly was initially “super inspired” by Taylor’s vocals on the song. “Can u tell him he fuckin killed it and im stoked and HONORED he is even on it wtf !!!” MGK seemingly wrote to Barker.

It did seem that Kelly had suggested changes he hoped Taylor could make to his verse: “I sent Corey an idea for the second half of his verse and he can obviously say fuck it but it would be sick to see if it inspired anything or if he could try it like that,” one note from Kelly, via Barker, reads.

“I laid a demo screami-ish type track under his first part of the verse that would be dope to hear in his ‘Psychosocial’ voice.”

Kelly then replied to Taylor’s tweet: “Basically, your verse was really bad. Respectfully, i was just telling you to rewrite it because it was really bad. respectfully.”

He ended his tweet by suggesting that the two “do a Britney Spears song cover together.”

Kelly then went on to tweet “don’t hate on the youth” before heading to his Instagram stories to say that “the older generation and weird stans gotta stop.”

“Hey, I got a question,” he said in the Instagram story, “What the fuck is y’all’s problem with me, man?

“I just chill, I make music, people talk shit… No-one’s hoing me, so I talk shit back.”

He then gave a shout out to his fans: “To everyone who has been ride or die with me, I just wanted to say this: without us, the game is no fun. We’re the fun.”

Taylor has yet to respond to any of Kelly’s further comments.

This is the second feud Kelly has been a part of in recent weeks, after being spotted in a brawl with Conor McGregor on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last week.

The same ceremony saw him perform his latest single ‘Papercuts’ with help from Barker, who collaborated with him on the song. The two recently announced that they have been working together on Kelly’s forthcoming album ‘Born With Horns’.