Machine Gun Kelly to appear alongside his daughter in new film ‘One Way’

Machine Gun Kelly is set to appear alongside his daughter in a new film called One Way.

The ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ rapper (real name Colson Baker) will be joined by his daughter Casie Baker in the upcoming thriller, Deadline reports.

Joining them onscreen will be the likes of Storm Reid (Euphoria), Kevin Bacon and Travis Fimmel. Andrew Baird is directing the film from a script written by Ben Conway.

According to the outlet, MGK will portray a character called Freddy who “goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong”. His estranged father (played by Bacon) will betray him by telling the boss his whereabouts.

“With his life slipping through his fingers, Freddy is left with very few choices to survive,” Deadline writes.

Taking to Twitter upon the announcement, Machine Gun Kelly described himself as a “proud dad”, adding: “and Storm is so talented. dope cast.” You can see that post below.

my daughter is in this movie with me

and i just saw her name on the press release

ima proud dad and Storm is so talented

— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 9, 2021

In recent years, MGK has appeared in a number of films, including the Sandra Bullock-starring Birdbox and the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt as Tommy Lee.

Last month, the rapper released his ‘Tickets To My Downfall‘ musical Downfalls High. The film, described by Baker as a “pop-punk Grease“, amassed 16 million views across its opening weekend.

“I just shot it in four days with Mod Sun,” Baker explained in an interview with NME. “It was my first time directing.”

Earlier this month, Machine Gun Kelly announced a new graphic novel based on his 2019 record ‘Hotel Diablo’. The book, also called Hotel Diablo, was penned by Baker alongside Eliot Rahal and Ryan Cady.