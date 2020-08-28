Machine Gun Kelly to star on a Halloween horror musical podcast

Machine Gun Kelly has been announced as part of an all-star lineup for a Halloween horror musical podcast.
Halloween In Hell will be serialised in four podcast episodes, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, acclaimed musician and performance artist Dana Dentata, recording artist/fashion icon iann dior, and rapper 24kGoldn.
Kelly, along with the other performers, will also appear on Halloween In Hell’s accompanying soundtrack, Loudwire reports.
As the publication writes, the horror-comedy musical podcast is set during Halloween “where 24kGoldn and metal mistress Dana Dentata find themselves trapped on a soundstage reminiscent of Hell, with a sadistic host who has lured them into a competition.
“It is there they must impress a jury of the damned (R.Kelly & Phil Spector) and rescue themselves from the clutches of evil. With each of the main cast playing fictional versions of themselves, these performers beckon listeners to follow them on a journey to hell and back.”
Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt came up with the idea with Kelly in what is a world-first attempt at refreshing spook-themed musicals, but for podcast listeners.
Halloween In Hell is set to premiere on October 10 via all podcast platforms, while the series will also be accompanied by a four-part making-of documentary released as bonus content.
In other news, earlier this week Machine Gun Kelly shared an action-packed new video for single ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’, featuring blackbear.
Set to land on MGK’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, the track hears the pair discuss a messy entanglement over a guitar-laden backdrop.
‘Tickets To My Downfall’, which is executive produced by Travis Barker, arrives on September 25.