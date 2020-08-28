Machine Gun Kelly to star on a Halloween horror musical podcast

Machine Gun Kelly has been announced as part of an all-star lineup for a Halloween horror musical podcast.

Halloween In Hell will be serialised in four podcast episodes, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, acclaimed musician and performance artist Dana Dentata, recording artist/fashion icon iann dior, and rapper 24kGoldn.

Kelly, along with the other performers, will also appear on Halloween In Hell’s accompanying soundtrack, Loudwire reports.

Advertisement

As the publication writes, the horror-comedy musical podcast is set during Halloween “where 24kGoldn and metal mistress Dana Dentata find themselves trapped on a soundstage reminiscent of Hell, with a sadistic host who has lured them into a competition.

“It is there they must impress a jury of the damned (R.Kelly & Phil Spector) and rescue themselves from the clutches of evil. With each of the main cast playing fictional versions of themselves, these performers beckon listeners to follow them on a journey to hell and back.”

Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt came up with the idea with Kelly in what is a world-first attempt at refreshing spook-themed musicals, but for podcast listeners.

Halloween In Hell is set to premiere on October 10 via all podcast platforms, while the series will also be accompanied by a four-part making-of documentary released as bonus content.

Advertisement

In other news, earlier this week Machine Gun Kelly shared an action-packed new video for single ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’, featuring blackbear.

Set to land on MGK’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, the track hears the pair discuss a messy entanglement over a guitar-laden backdrop.

‘Tickets To My Downfall’, which is executive produced by Travis Barker, arrives on September 25.