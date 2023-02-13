Machine Gun Kelly was electrocuted during pre-Super Bowl 2023 performance

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he was electrocuted during a pre-Super Bowl performance this Friday (February 10).

The singer – real name Colson Baker – headlined the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend, hosted ahead of the Super Bowl final playoff in Glendale yesterday (February 12).

Taking to social media over the weekend, the singer posted footage of a clip which sees his hair standing on end after smoke machines shoot up either side of him. “yooo I got electrocuted and my hair stood up,” he posted on YouTube.

He also tweeted about the incident, writing: “getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool.”

It’s not clear if the electric shock was a prank or a real accident, but the singer appeared to continue performing like normal after shaking his hair back into place, with TMZ noting that no medical assistance was required.

MGK also appeared to confirm that the incident was real during a red carpet with Entertainment Tonight. “I kept standing on a certain part of the stage every time the sparklers or smoke went off, and I kept feeling my whole body like jolt.

“And then I got off stage and everyone was like, ‘Dude, your hair kept going crazy’, and I was like, ‘What? What happened?'”

He also added that he wished he could have it “in my body all the time and have a good hair day a lot”.

You can watch clips of the incident below.

getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kszywQxrXK — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 12, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly played the Bird’s Nest at the @WMPhoenixOpen last night. He said on Instagram after the show that he was “electrocuted” and that’s why his hair stood up! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mAWAGwucR6 — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) February 12, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly claims he got "electrocuted" during his recent Super Bowl Party Concert in Phoenix recently 😳🤔 #mgk #tmz #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EdQwPp5TGv — bwill (@skyballer77) February 11, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Machine Gun Kelly tells me what happened during Friday night’s concert at the Phoenix Open when he says he was electrocuted on stage. @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/hAr6ALkkgK — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) February 12, 2023

Rihanna delivered a career-spanning set at the Super Bowl Halftime show last night, performing her first live performance in five years.

Meanwhile, musical announcements made during the famously high-profile advertising spot included Cardi B and Offset launching their own McDonald’s meal, while Dave Grohl delivered a salute to Canada in a new advert for whiskey brand Crown Royal.

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, KISS’ Paul Stanley and more also came together to define what a rock star is, and Jack Harlow lost Triangle Player Of The Year to Elton John in a Dorito’s ad.

During the game, U2 also confirmed a new Las Vegas residency after the Irish band teased the announcement earlier in the evening with a clip shared on social media under the hashtag #U2SPHERE.