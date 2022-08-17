Machine Gun Kelly zip-lines across stadium, smashes glass on his own face at hometown show in Cleveland

Machine Gun Kelly pulled out a few tricks for the final show of his North American tour behind latest album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, which took place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio last week.

On Saturday night (August 13), the rapper-turned-pop-punk star zip-lined across the entire football field-length of the venue, Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. Footage shared by MGK on Instagram shows him soaring high above audience member’s heads as he moved from one end of the stadium to the other.

Before he made the leap, he rapped a few verses from his 2010 song ‘Cleveland’: “Cleveland fit, Cleveland hat / Anywhere I go is where Cleveland’s at / So when the world ends, I think you’ll know where we’ll be at.”

According to Page Six, a source close to the musician said the stunt was Kelly’s idea, and came together in less than 24 hours. “The zip line was erected that day to take him from the top of the Browns’ stadium across 50,000 fans to the opposite side of the field.” Watch that moment below:

Elsewhere during the set, MGK – for the second time in as many months – smashed a wine glass against his own face. He later posted a video of himself with blood gushing from his face following the incident, writing: “Oh my God, Cleveland. That was fucking insane.”

The moment came during the encore, and footage from the evening shows Kelly telling the crowd: “They’re in my ears right now and they’re saying that if we don’t stop the concert right now, we’re gonna get fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes that we continue.”

Kelly then took a pause to drink the entire contents of the wine glass he was holding, before continuing. “You know what I say to that? We aren’t stopping this concert for shit. I’m rich, bitch,” he told the audience, before smashing the glass against his forehead.

Kelly pulled a similar act during a party that took place after his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York in June. Footage from the party shared on his Instagram Stories showed him standing on a table and telling a crowd of onlookers, “Bro, I don’t give a shit,” before smashing a champagne glass on his forehead.

During the Cleveland show on the weekend, Kelly was also joined by Avril Lavigne to perform their collaboration ‘Bois Lie’, taken from Lavigne’s latest album ‘Love Sux’. Travis Barker also played a handful of songs with Kelly later on in the set, having returned to the tour against doctor’s orders following the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalisation for pancreatitis in June. Kelly will kick off a European and UK tour next month.

Over the weekend, Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb declared August 13 to be Machine Gun Kelly Day in the musician’s home city, presenting him with a celebratory document acknowledging the holiday.

“Four years ago, I met MGK, and I didn’t know that someone could love the city of Cleveland as I did,” Bibb said during proceedings. “But he does, and so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day.”