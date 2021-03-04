Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer hospitalised after being “robbed and hit by car”

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer has been hospitalised after he was reportedly attacked, robbed and run over by a car in Los Angeles.

Rook, whose real name is JP Cappelletty, is believed to have been walking in Hollywood Hills on Tuesday night (March 2) when he was attacked by two men who jumped out of a car.

Reports from TMZ suggest that thousands of dollars of property was stolen from Cappelletty, while he also suffered injuries to his foot and arm after he was hit by a car.

Rook's got a broken arm and leg and Colson's there visiting/hanging out with him so he's not alone.🥺 pic.twitter.com/kAX8QedkuC — MGK & Pete gifs (@mgkandpetegifs) March 3, 2021

Updating fans on his health, Rook later shared a selection of photos from his hospital bed and told fans: “Don’t worry, I’ll bounce back.”

A follow-up photo also confirmed that Kelly – real name Colson Baker – had visited him in hospital.

Rook, 27, has been Kelly’s drummer since 2012’s ‘Hostile Takeover’ tour, with the pair forming a close friendship.

Kelly is yet to formally comment on the incident, but NME has contacted his representatives for comment.

It was recently confirmed that Kelly will appear alongside his daughter in a new film called One Way.

He will be joined by his daughter Casie Baker and Kevin Bacon in the upcoming thriller, Deadline reports.

According to the outlet, MGK will portray a character called Freddy who “goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong”. His estranged father (played by Bacon) will betray him by telling the boss his whereabouts.

In January, the rapper/singer released his ‘Tickets To My Downfall‘ musical Downfalls High. The film, which was described by Baker as a “pop-punk Grease“, amassed 16 million views across its opening weekend.