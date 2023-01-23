Machine Gun Kelly’s movie ‘Good Mourning’ nominated for seven Razzies

Machine Gun Kelly‘s directorial debut Good Mourning has been nominated for seven awards across the Golden Raspberry Awards.

The 43rd annual awards – also known as the Razzies – is a tongue-in-cheek response to the Oscars which honours the worst films of the year. Recent winners include Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cats, The Emoji Movie, and Sia‘s autism drama Music.

This year’s nominations are led by the controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde but Machine Gun Kelly’s (aka Colson Baker) Good Mourning follows behind with seven nods.

Advertisement

The film received nominations for Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay, plus two nominations in the Worst Supporting Actor category (Mod Sun and Pete Davidson).

Baker has also been nominated for Worst Actor and Worst Director alongside Mod Sun, who he also shares the Worst Onscreen Combo nomination with.

First announced in August 2021, it was confirmed last year that Good Mourning – a stoner comedy that Baker co-wrote, directed and stars in alongside fellow musician Mod Sun, fiancée Megan Fox and close friend Pete Davidson – would arrive on May 20.

It marked Baker’s third film for 2022, following his cameo in Jackass Forever and a starring role in the music drama Taurus. It also marked his third time linking up with Pete Davidson, having made cameos in Big Time Adolescence and The King Of Staten Island.

In a four star review of Good Mourning, NME said: “Good Mourning is content with providing sheer, silly entertainment, filling the comedy void left by the likes of Seth Rogan and Jonah Hill perfectly.”

Advertisement

The Razzies take place on March 11 in Los Angeles.

The full nominees are below:

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (Good Mourning)

Pete Davidson (Marmaduke)

Tom Hanks (Disney’s Pinocchio)

Jared Leto (Morbius)

Sylvester Stallone (Samaritan)

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Firestarter)

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic Park: Dominion)

Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita)

Kaya Scodelario (The King’s Daughter)

Alicia Silverstone (The Requin)

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona (Morbius)

Lorraine Bracco (Disney’s Pinocchio)

Penelope Cruz (The 355)

Bingbing Fan (The 355) & (The King’s Daughter)

Mira Sorvino (Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Good Mourning)

Tom Hanks (Elvis)

Xavier Samuel (Blonde)

Mod Sun (Good Mourning)

Evan Williams (Blonde)

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker & Mod Sun (Good Mourning)

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene (Blonde)

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) (Elvis)

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women (Blonde)

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow (The Bubble)

Colson Baker & Mod Sun (Good Mourning)

Andrew Dominik (Blonde)

Daniel Espinosa (Morbius)

Robert Zemeckis (Disney’s Pinocchio)

WORST SCREENPLAY