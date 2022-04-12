Machine Head announce new album ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’

Machine Head have shared details of their new album ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’.

The metal band’s 10th album is released on August 26 via Nuclear Blast and Imperium Recordings (pre-order/pre-save here). It’s previewed with first single ‘CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE’, which you can stream below.

‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ is a concept record that’s set in a “decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

“It’s centred on two rival characters: Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder; and Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalised in the aftermath, manifesting his own killing spree.”

Frontman Robb Flynn said in a statement: “Thanks to my two teenage boys, my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ guy – both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being. But make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track ‘SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR’ is basically our character #1’s origin story.”

‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ tracklist:

01. ‘SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR’

02. ‘CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE’

03. ‘BECØME THE FIRESTØRM’

04. ‘ØVERDØSE’

05. ‘MY HANDS ARE EMPTY’

06. ‘UNHALLØWED’

07. ‘ASSIMILATE’

08. ‘KILL THY ENEMIES’

09. ‘NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS’

10. ‘BLØØDSHØT’

11. ‘RØTTEN’

12. ‘TERMINUS’

13. ‘ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY’

The album comes in various physical formats including 12 different worldwide vinyl formats; a deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks) and CD (old-school Long Box CD, Jewel Box CD); multi-colour cassette options, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks. For more information and to purchase, head here.

Advertisement

CDs, Digipak and all digital formats will be available on August 26. All vinyl formats arrive on November 25.

The new album precedes Machine Head and Swedish metal band Amon Amarth’s joint UK and European arena tour for September and October 2022. See full dates here.

Swedish band The Halo Effect will join the co-headliners. Machine Head will close all the UK shows. You can buy tickets to the ‘Vikings And Lionhearts’ tour here.

Meanwhile, Machine Head hit the road for independent shows in Scotland later this year – see dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

AUGUST

31 – GLASGOW, Garage (sold out)

SEPTEMBER

02 – INVERNESS, Ironworks

04 – ABERDEEN, Lemontree (sold out)

05 – DUNDEE, Fat Sams

06 – EDINBURGH, Liquid Room (sold out)