Machine Head announce ‘Burn My Eyes’ Australian tour

Heavy metal veterans Machine Head will tour Australia this September, commemorating 25 years of their debut album ‘Burn My Eyes’. Find the full list of dates and venues below.

The Oakland natives began their ‘Burn My Eyes’ world tour in 2019, reuniting with guitarist Logan Mader and drummer Chris Kontos – who both played on the album – for the shows.

The 2019 tour marked the first time Kontos had played with Machine Head since 1995, as well as Mader’s first since 1998.

Both members – alongside the band’s current lineup – will come to Australia for a run of five dates across various capital cities.

‘Burn My Eyes’-era bassist Adam Duce will not participate in the tour, following an acrimonious split in 2013 that eventually led to a lawsuit the following year.

The ‘Burn My Eyes’ tour sees Machine Head performing two sets across three hours.

The first of these will be ‘Burn My Eyes’ played in its entirety with Mader and Kontos, while the second set spans Machine Head’s career and will be performed by the band’s current lineup.

The tour marks the first time the band has performed in Australia since 2018, where they toured their ninth and most recent album ‘Catharsis’.

As well as marking Mader and Kontos’ return, the shows will also be the Australian debut of the two most recent additions to the band: guitarist Wacław Kiełtyka, also of Polish death metal band Decapitated, and drummer Matt Alston of English gothic metal band Devilment.

The new line-up made its studio debut just last month, releasing the new single ‘Circle The Drain’.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (March 13) from 12pm local time for each city. Find tickets at Machine Head’s official website.

Machine Head’s ‘Burn My Eyes’ 25th anniversary Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Metropolis (September 12)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (14)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (16)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (18)

Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel (19)