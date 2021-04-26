Macklemore says he relapsed on drugs during the pandemic: “The disease of addiction is crazy”

Macklemore has revealed in a new interview that he relapsed on drugs during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the ‘Thrift Shop’ rapper explained that he relapsed in 2020 after 12 years of sobriety.

Opening up on the brief blip in his sobriety, Macklemore said he had been inspired to speak out after Shepard admitted in a September 2020 episode that he too had relapsed after 16 years.

“I really, really resonated with the episode where you talked about your relapse,” Macklemore said.

Man, the magic of in person was back with @macklemore in a big way!!! I LOVED this conversation . So grateful we got to connect like this. #flow https://t.co/1Vv8Gwck7J pic.twitter.com/BLjS1T1CV7 — dax shepard (@daxshepard) April 19, 2021

“I Justin Timberlake’ed it. I cried. I maybe had a tear. We’re not exactly sure. But it was within two months of my COVID relapse, and the disease of addiction is crazy … It made me feel, as someone that had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I’m not alone.”

Macklemore said that he is still “proud” of how far he has come with his sobriety so far, adding: “I’ve spent most of the last 11 years in recovery, and it’s made me who I am.

“I’ve compromised my life and other people around me, I’ve done things that I’m not proud of, but I do have that foundational level of 10 years of recovery, and I’m fucking proud of that.”

Macklemore’s last album came in 2017’s ‘Gemini’.