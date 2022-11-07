Macklemore shares details of new album ‘BEN’ alongside 2023 UK and European tour

Macklemore has shared further details about his new album ‘BEN’ alongside announcing 2023 UK and European tour dates.

The US rapper is following up his last solo album, 2017’s ‘Gemini’, with ‘BEN’ on March 3, 2023 (pre-save/pre-order here). Today (November 7) the artist has revealed the album artwork, which you can view further below.

Macklemore has announced a 19-date UK and European tour in support of his third album next year. It kicks off on April 4 at Dublin’s 3Arena before heading to the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Denmark, and wraps in Oslo, Norway on May 9.

Tickets go on general sale here from 10am local time this Thursday (November 10).

Macklemore’s ‘The BEN’ tour dates 2023:

APRIL

Tuesday 04 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Friday 07 – Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

Sunday 09 – Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tuesday 11 – Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

Wednesday 12 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

Monday 17 – Brussels, Belgium Forest National

Tuesday 18 – Paris, France Zenith

Friday 21 – Cologne, Germany Palladium

Saturday 22 – Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

Monday 24 – Munich, Germany Zenith

Tuesday 25 – Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle

Thursday 27 – Hamburg, Germany Edel Optics Arena

Saturday 29 – Warsaw, Poland EXPO XXI Hall 1

Sunday 30 – Vienna, Austria Stadthalle

MAY

Tuesday 02 – Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall

Thursday 04 – Milan, Italy Alcatraz

Sunday 07 – Copenhagen, Denmark Vega Main Hall

Tuesday 09 – Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

Macklemore’s return to the European live circuit comes off the heels of his latest release, ‘FAITHFUL’ featuring NLE Choppa. He also recently supported Imagine Dragons on their North American tour.

Last year, the rapper revealed in an interview that he relapsed on drugs during the COVID pandemic.

Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the ‘Thrift Shop’ rapper explained that he relapsed in 2020 after 12 years of sobriety.

Opening up on the brief blip in his sobriety, Macklemore said that he’d been inspired to speak out after Shepard admitted in a September 2020 episode that he too had relapsed after 16 years.