Macklemore, TLC and more announced for Fridayz Live tour

Macklemore, TLC, Akon, Craig David, Ashanti and more have been announced for the fifth edition of the RNB Fridays touring concert series, which has been renamed Fridayz Live.

The festival will tour through Australia in November, with dates in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney. Also confirmed for the bill is Shaggy, Jay Sean, Dru Hill, Lumidee and Havana Brown, with Yo! Mafia behind the DJ decks, plus radio personality Abbie Chatfield and Fatman Scoop on hosting duties.

See dates and venues for this year’s edition below. Tickets will go on sale next Friday (August 12) at 11am local time. Get tickets for Perth, Brisbane and Sydney here, and for Melbourne and Adelaide here. There are also Telstra Plus and Frontier Touring pre-sales kicking off earlier in the week.

RNB Fridays Live first ran in 2016, headlined by Nelly and TLC. It returned for the following three years, with line-ups that included Ne-Yo, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Salt-N-Pepa, Trey Songz, Janet Jackson, the Black Eyed Peas and 50 Cent. The series took a two-years hiatus, not running events in 2020 or 2021.

Late last year, Macklemore reunited with former collaborator Ryan Lewis for the first time in half a decade, linking up with the producer who helmed 2012 album ‘The Heist’ and 2016’s ‘This Unruly Mess I’ve Made’ for the single ‘Next Year’. Last month, the rapper shared his first single for the year, a collaboration with Tones and I titled ‘CHANT’.

Fridayz Live 2022 dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 5 – Perth, HBF Park

Sunday 6 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Friday 11 – Brisbane, Showgrounds

Saturday 12 – Sydney, Giants Stadium

The Fridayz Live 2022 line-up is:

Macklemore

TLC

Akon

Craig David

Ashanti

Shaggy

Jay Sean

Dru Hill

Lumidee

Havana Brown

Yo! Mafia