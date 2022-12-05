Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Liam Gallagher, The Black Keys and more for Mad Cool 2023

Mad Cool has announced the first batch of acts for next year’s festival.

The sixth edition of the festival will be taking place on July 6-8, 2023, in Madrid. In total, 54 acts have so far been confirmed to play, including the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age and Lil Nas X. Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary at the festival, while The 1975 will be playing their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ in full, as they have been doing throughout their current tour.

Robbie Williams is also set to make his Mad Cool debut, while Lizzo will be performing in Madrid for the first time ever in her career.

Some of the other notable names appearing on the bill include Rina Sawayama, Sam Smith, Jamie xx, Years & Years, Paolo Nutini, Machine Gun Kelly and Nova Twins.

Regular three-day tickets cost 195€ (£168) plus a booking fee and will go on sale on December 15 at 11am. Meanwhile, day tickets cost 85€ (£73) each and will be available to buy slightly later, from December 29, also at 11am.

More acts will be announced for the festival in due course. Check out the full line up on the poster below:

2022’s edition of Mad Cool was the first to be held since before the pandemic, featuring five days of live music. NME heralded the festival as “a sun-scorched marathon of music and magic” that “really had something in the air this year, truly making it a festival to remember.”