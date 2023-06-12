Mad Cool announce new location for 2023 festival in Madrid

Mad Cool Festival 2023 has announced it will move to a new location within Madrid that will be more accessible for attendees.

The festival will now take place in a new site in the city’s Villaverde District, as part of wider plans to transform the area into a cultural hub. The move is in partnership with Madrid City Council who, together with the festival, aim to create a new cultural meeting point within the Spanish capital.

It’s hoped that the new site will attract increased tourism to the area while driving the creation of new jobs. The new location will also be more accessible for festival goers, due to the extensive transportation network facilitating responsible and sustainable mobility.

¡Esto es Mad Cool 2023! 🤩 Y si… We will, we will wait for uuu 🎶 ¡Nos vemos del 6 al 8 de Julio 🌴 🎡 This is Mad Cool 2023 🤩 And yes… We will wait, we will wait for uuuu 🎶 See you from 6 – 8th July! 🌴 🎡 pic.twitter.com/gDz0lk7ODz — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) March 2, 2023

The festival will return to Madrid between July 6-8, with headliners including Robbie Williams, Lizzo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Mumford & Sons, Janelle Monáe and The Offspring will also headline the festival this year. Elsewhere, Primal Scream, Ava Max, Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile & The Violators, King Princess, STONE, and more have also been confirmed to perform.

The festival also boasts a wealth of Spanish talent, including the likes of Dora, Walls, Sia Lua, Ghouljaboy, PETTI, and Ralphie Choo.

Tickets for Mad Cool 2023 are on sale now. Prices start at 79€ + booking fee, and passes can be purchased here.

In a review of the 2022 edition of Mad Cool, NME described it as having “something in the air this year, truly making it a festival to remember”. “Any festival worth its salt will pack the lower echelons of its stacked line-up with some of the most exciting acts on show,” it added. “Fittingly, many of the early-evening artists at Mad Cool 2022 came to lay claim to the future.”