Madder Lake’s original drummer Jac Kreemers has died

Jac Kreemers, the original drummer for Melbourne prog-rock band Madder Lake, has passed away.

The band shared news of Kreemers’ death on Saturday (November 14), posting a tribute to their Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our original drummer Jac Kreemers,” read the post.

“Rest in peace our dear friend.”

As reported by The Courier, Kreemers’ passed away on Friday November 13 after a lengthy struggle with vascular dementia.

Bassist Kerry McKenna and guitarist Brendan Mason formed Madder Lake in 1968, although they were originally known as San Sebastian. By 1969, the lineup had expanded to include vocalist Mick Fettes, keyboard player John McKinnon and drummer Kreemers, and by 1971 they had reinvented themselves as Madder Lake.

The band became one of the first outfits signed to Michael Gudinski’s Mushroom Records, releasing their debut LP ‘Stillpoint’ under the label in 1973. The album peaked at Number 13 on the Australian albums chart, and featured their breakout single ‘Goodbye Lollipop’ as well as their most celebrated track ’12b Toothbrush’.

They followed up a year later with ‘Butterfly Farm’, before unofficially disbanding and laying low for several years.

The band resurfaced to headline Queenscliff Music Festival in 2008 and later dropped their third studio album ‘World’ in 2013.

Four years later, Kreemer played with the band for the last time during a charity show at Sutton’s House of Music in Ballarat. This was during his battle with dementia, with the aim of raising awareness for the degenerative disease.