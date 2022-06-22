Maddy Jane announces ‘Bloody Finally’ tour in support of new EP ‘Island Time’

Maddy Jane has announced a new run of Australian tour dates, titled the ‘Bloody Finally’ tour, which will take place in September and October of 2022.

The tour, announced today (June 22), is in support of Jane’s second EP, ‘Island Time’, which was released last Friday. The tour’s name stems from the fact that these will be Jane’s first national tour dates in two years; her last run took place prior to the release of her debut album, ‘Not All Bad Or Good’. At the time, Jane was only able to perform select shows in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

“We’ll be touring everything from the last couple of years,” Jane explained in a press statement. “I come alive live, and I cannot wait to be back out there.”

Following the release of ‘Not All Bad Or Good’, Jane shared two standalone singles: a studio version of her cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Dreams’, and ‘You’re Not Mine (But I Think You Should Be)’. She and her band also appeared on triple j’s Like A Version, performing a cover of Natasha Bedingfield‘s ‘Unwritten’.

Jane then shared the new EP’s title track in late 2021, and followed it up with a further two singles from it earlier this year: ‘It’s A Lot’ and ‘You Wouldn’t Get Along With My Mum’.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Not All Bad Or Good’ as “fearless, shameless and brilliant”.

“With the power to mend broken hearts or shatter them all over again, it’s a wild ride of smirking fury and tiny glances,” it read.

Tickets for all five shows are on-sale now, and are available from Jane’s website.

Maddy Jane’s ‘Bloody Finally’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 30 – Hobart, Altar

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday 6 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 7 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 15 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground