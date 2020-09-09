Maddy Jane announces ‘Live & Intimate’ 2020 NSW and ACT tour

Maddy Jane is finally getting the chance to take her debut album on the road, as she announces a string of intimate shows throughout NSW and ACT later this year.

She’ll be playing three shows across Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra throughout October and November. They will all operate at very limited capacity, in accordance with social distancing restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets are available now via her official website.

This will be Maddy’s first tour in any capacity since she released her debut album ‘Not All Bad Or Good’ back in May.

Advertisement

In a four star review of the album, NME wrote that it “is a rough and ready collection of tracks set to inspire.

“With the power to mend broken hearts or shatter them all over again, it’s a wild ride of smirking fury and tiny glances as the songs tackle everything from lust to childhood trauma.”

In an interview with NME, Maddy Jane spoke about the scope of which her songs can relate to people.

“Even though I write these songs on such specific ideas,” she said, “I look at them in the end and go, ‘Oh, they do relate to this other aspect’, or ‘This actually is so broad and could be related to a lot of situations’.”

Maddy Jane’s 2020 NSW and ACT tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Friday 6 – Canberra, The Well

Saturday 28 – Newcastle, The Cambridge