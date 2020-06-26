Maddy Jane covers ‘Unwritten’ for triple j’s Like A Version

Maddy Jane covered ‘Unwritten’ by Natasha Bedingfield for triple j’s Like A Version this morning (June 26). Watch her version of the 2004 pop classic below:

The Bruny Island singer/songwriter also performed her recently single ‘Perfection’s A Thing And You’re It’ as part of her appearance on triple j’s longstanding program. Click here to watch her performance.

Advertisement

THis morning’s Like A Version spot continues what has already been a big year for Maddy Jane. She released her debut full-length album ‘Not All Bad Or Good’ in May to popular and critical acclaim.

NME gave the album a four-star review, calling it “a rough and ready collection of tracks set to inspire”.

“At times she plays the joker, but on ‘Not All Bad Or Good’, Maddy Jane is always ace,” the review read.

Maddy Jane, full name Maddy Jane Woolley, spoke about her album with NME Australia earlier in the year, explaining that the record is “more personal than before”.

“I guess it is nerve-wracking coming out with such personal stories,” she said.

At other points of the album, Woolley delves into her relationship with feminism, a subject championed by her music.

Advertisement

“We’re going toward equality, so it’s time to learn and get on that side or you’re going to fall away,” she said.