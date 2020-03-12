Maddy Jane releases new single, announces debut album

Singer-songwriter Maddy Jane has released her first new music of 2020.

Her single, ‘Perfection’s A Thing And You’re It’, was premiered yesterday (March 12) on theMusic before being officially released today.

Stream it below:

Advertisement

In a statement regarding the song, Jane was quick to emphasise that ‘Perfection…’ was “not a love song”, and that its title was “sarcasm”.

“It came from people in my life who were not willing to accept other people’s faults, or their own”, she said.

“It’s a song saying no one is perfect and we should try to love all of ourselves and others, faults and all.”

In tandem with the single’s release, Jane has also detailed her debut studio album ‘Not All Bad Or Good’.

‘Perfection…’ will join previously-released singles ‘Say You Weren’t Mine’, ‘Something Old And Something New’ and ‘The Other Day’ on the album’s tracklist.

Advertisement

The album also features a re-recorded version of one of Jane’s earliest tracks, ‘Thank You And Sorry’.

‘Not All Bad Or Good’ was recorded at The Grove, a famed studio on the Central Coast of New South Wales, with producer Jackson Barclay on board and Jane herself serving as co-producer.

Barclay had previously produced, engineered and mixed Jane’s debut EP, 2018’s ‘Not Human At All’.

The album is set for release on May 1 via Lemon Tree Records/Sony Music.