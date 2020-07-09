Maddy Jane releases cover of ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac

Maddy Jane shared her cover of ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac today (July 9). A staple of her busking sets during her early days as a performer, this is the first time she has shared a studio recording of the track. Watch it below:

Maddy Jane – full name Madeleine Jane Woolley – first shared a video of herself performing the cover in June. In that version, she performed from her home, accompanying herself on her trademark Fender Telecaster.

Read more: Maddy Jane on feminism in 2020: “We’re going toward equality, so get on that side or you’re going to fall away”

Woolley took to Twitter earlier this week to tease the release.

“I’m releasing a cover of a Fleetwood Mac song that we recorded at the end of the album session. I’ve been playing this cover since I was busking,” she wrote.

“My version of this song has been a part of my live set for so long, now you can have it always.”

‘Dreams’ first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s seminal 1977 album, ‘Rumours’. It was the album’s second single.

Last month (June 26), Woolley garnered praise for performing another cover as part of triple j’s ‘Like A Version’. The singer-songwriter took on Natasha Bedingfield’s pop classic ‘Unwritten’, to critical and popular acclaim.

Maddy Jane released her debut studio album, ‘Not All Bad or Good’ in May. NME gave the record a four-star review, writing that Jane “wears her beat-up heart on her sleeve in this cracking debut.”