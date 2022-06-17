Maddy Jane shares music video for new single ‘Eddie’

Maddy Jane has released her new EP ‘Island Time’, marking its arrival with a music video for the lead single ‘Eddie’.

‘Eddie’ is an anthemic cut from the Tasmanian singer, who screams “I don’t give a fuck, then I think too much / I’d rather be a woman than just keep my mouth shut” through the song’s chorus.

Its accompanying clip was directed by Tas Wilson, and features Jane in a variety of settings, including a small bedroom, a tiger-striped chair, and a room with “Eddie” written all over the walls. Check it out below.

Taking to Instagram to announce the song’s arrival earlier in the week, Jane cleared up any ideas of who it might be about, writing: “And to my high school friends, no it’s not about my high school boyfriend.”

‘Eddie’ is one of six songs to appear on ‘Island Time’, sitting alongside other previously released singles ‘You Wouldn’t Get Along With My Mum’ and the EP’s titular track.

Jane released her debut album ‘Not All Bad Or Good’ in 2020, which NME awarded four stars in a review. “Maddy Jane’s debut album is a rough and ready collection of tracks set to inspire,” wrote NME‘s Ali Shutler.

“With the power to mend broken hearts or shatter them all over again, it’s a wild ride of smirking fury and tiny glances as the songs tackle everything from lust to childhood trauma.”

“Small-town claustrophobia mixes with a want for the wider world in a debut that chases dreams but never loses touch with reality. At times she plays the joker, but on ‘Not All Bad Or Good’, Maddy Jane is always ace.”