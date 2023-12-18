Madison Beer says her song ‘King Of Everything’ is about her relationship with men who have “abused their power”

Madison Beer has said her song ‘King Of Everything’ is about her relationship with men who have “abused their power”.

The pop singer spoke to NME about her album ‘Silence Between Songs‘, which was released in September this year. In particular, she gave the backstory to ‘King Of Everything’, which includes lyrics such as “Look what you’ve done / Taken advantage of people so young / Ridin’ the high road on everyone’s lows”.

“There’s a few topics, honestly, within that song,” she said. “There’s the direct relationship I’ve had with a few people – many people – who are those men in positions of power that I feel have maybe abused their power or not been great with it… I don’t quite know how to say it.

“You know, [there are] things I’ve seen and been through where now I’m older, I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.’”

Beer also said the song was about “growing up around so many successful businessmen and big celebrities and billionaire managers and seeing how, like, truly lonely a lot of those people were.”

She added ‘King Of Everything’ reflected “how you could have all the success and money and whatever in the world, but if you’re a miserable person, you’re gonna be miserable no matter what.

“It was pretty eye-opening to me and something I always recognised,” she continued. “So yeah, in the least harsh way possible, we wrote ‘King Of Everything’ [about all of that].”

Beer has spoken up about misogyny in the music industry before; last year, she praised Billie Eilish for her bravery in writing songs addressing the struggles of being in the industry.

“I think the topics [Billie] touches on in her music are so prolific,” Beer said. “She speaks about things that a lot of other artists don’t and are maybe afraid to, which is valid because we’ve all been conditioned to be afraid of speaking about certain things.”

NME reviewed Beer’s recent album as “a record Beer has been desperate to make since the very beginning: she’s come a long way in her time in the spotlight, but now we’re finally getting to know her true sound.”

The musician will be touring the UK, US and EU beginning in February 2024.

