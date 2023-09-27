Madness tease new song ‘C’est La Vie’ with dramatic reading by Helen Mirren

Madness have teased a new track ‘C’est La Vie’ with a dramatic reading from Helen Mirren.

The video, posted today (September 27), features the Oscar-winning actor reading directly to camera in her own interpretation of the song.

“C’est La Vie” has long been the prime suspect to be our first single in 7 years,” a caption from the ska-pop band reads alongside the video. “It seemed only right to ask royalty to proof read the lyrics for us, without even hearing the track…”

“Life begins at five to eight / No time to waste it will not wait,” the lyrics begin. “A lay-in that was yesterday / Up and at ’em into the fray.”

The chorus then features the French-spoken lyrics “I am not doing it, thats life / I am not doing it, thats life“.

‘C’est La Vie’ by Madness comes out tomorrow (Thursday, September 28)

Back in April, Madness announced their UK ‘C’est La Vie’ arena tour taking place this winter, where they will be joined by special guests The Lightning Seeds.

The upcoming tour will kick off in Aberdeen at the end of November and hit arenas across the UK, before closing with a performance in Birmingham. You can check out the full schedule of dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Suggs and co announced that they were working on a new release on social media back in November. Sharing footage taken in a recording studio, the caption read: “Please allow us to introduce ourselves… We’re back in the studio recording the new album… This one sounds about finished?!?

Madness’ last album, ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’, came out in 2016. They also released ‘The Get Up!’ in 2022, their soundtrack album for the production of the same name which was originally billed as a one-time-only global livestream from the London Palladium in 2021. Scripted by Charlie Higson, it also featured live music, classic and new madness songs, comedy and special guests.