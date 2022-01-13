Footage has emerged of Madonna, Kanye West and a host of notable celebrities listening to Drake together in LA last night (January 12).

It’s currently unclear what occasion brought the group – who also included former boxer Floyd Mayweather, NFL player Antonio Brown and West’s girlfriend, Julia Fox – together, but footage and photos from the event have since been posted online overnight.

Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, who was part of the gathering, shared footage of the moment in question, with West, Madonna and co. filmed listening to Drake’s ‘Come Thru’, a bonus track on his 2013 album ‘Nothing Was The Same’.

You can see the clip in question below.

Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross, also shared an image of West, Madonna, Mayweather, Brown and Fox together.

The clip follows on from separate footage of West which emerged yesterday, showing the rapper and producer speaking to DJ Premier about collaborating on a new song.

West was filmed in a studio – where he was joined by Pusha T, The Game and his regular producer/collaborator Mike Dean – telling Premier that he was planning on releasing a new song tomorrow (January 14).

Earlier this week a video for West’s track ‘Heaven And Hell’ was released. The song is taken from his 2021 album ‘DONDA’, which is reportedly set to be followed by a sequel record later this year.

Madonna, meanwhile, hinted last month that she was working on new music which is set to arrive later this year.