Madonna and Missy Elliott to feature on new remix of Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’

Madonna and Missy Elliott are set to feature on a new Dua Lipa remix, out next month.

The reworking of ‘Levitating’ comes from The Blessed Madonna (fka The Black Madonna) and will feature the DJ’s namesake in a scenario Dua calls a “dream come true”.

The news comes after Lipa’s manager recently revealed her team were trying to arrange a collaboration with Madonna. Ben Mawson spoke in an interview about the veteran pop star’s influence on ‘Future Nostalgia’, citing ‘Confessions On A Dancefloor’ as a big inspiration for the record.

The new remix is set to come out on August 14 – see Dua Lipa’s announcement of its release below.

‘Levitating’ appears on Dua Lipa’s second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, which came out in March.

In a five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

Earlier this week, Lipa appeared on new track ‘Un Día (One Day)’, a collaboration with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

It came after ‘Future Nostalgia’ was nominated for the Mercury Prize, alongside Stormzy, Charli XCX, Laura Marling and more.

The new ‘Levitate’ remix will follow Lipa’s recent video for ‘Hallucinate’, a disco-themed clip in which the singer is turned into a cartoon.