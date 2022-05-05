Madonna announces new career-spanning compilation to celebrate dance chart milestone

Madonna has announced details of ‘Finally Enough Love’, a new compilation celebrating the singer’s record 50 chart-topping hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Madonna’s 2019 track ‘I Don’t Search I Find’, which featured on her ‘Madame X’ album, earned the artist her 50th number one on the Dance Club Songs chart in the US back in February 2020.

The achievement made Madonna the first and only artist with 50 number ones on any single Billboard chart.

Madonna is now set to further celebrate that success by releasing the career-spanning ‘Finally Enough Love’ collection digitally on June 24, before a physical release follows on August 19. Pre-order is available now from here and here.

The forthcoming two versions of ‘Finally Enough Love’, a 50-song rundown of Madonna’s Dance Club hits (excluding 1987’s ‘Causing A Commotion’) and an abridged 16-track version, will be the first album releases to be part of the partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group which was announced back in August.

Both compilations have been curated by Madonna, with the 50-track ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ including her favourite remixes of those chart-topping dance hits from across four decades, such as ‘Music’, ‘Like A Prayer’ and ‘Into The Groove’ (which you can hear above).

You can see the full tracklist for ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ below.

‘Holiday’ (7” Version) ‘Like A Virgin’ (7” Version) ‘Material Girl’ (7” Version) ‘Into The Groove’ (You Can Dance Remix Edit) ‘Open Your Heart’ (Video Version) ‘Physical Attraction’ (You Can Dance Remix Edit) ‘Everybody’ (You Can Dance Remix Edit) ‘Like A Prayer’ (Remix/Edit) ‘Express Yourself’ (Remix/Edit) ‘Keep It Together’ (Alternate Single Remix) ‘Vogue’ (Single Version) ‘Justify My Love’ (Orbit Edit) ‘Erotica’ (Underground Club Mix) ‘Deeper And Deeper’ (David’s Radio Edit) ‘Fever’ (Radio Edit) ‘Secret’ (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix) ‘Bedtime Story’ (Junior’s Single Mix) ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ (Miami Mix Edit) ‘Frozen’ (Extended Club Mix Edit) ‘Ray Of Light’ (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) ‘Nothing Really Matters’ (Club 69 Radio Mix) ‘Beautiful Stranger’ (Calderone Radio Mix) ‘American Pie’ (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix) ‘Music’ (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit) ‘Don’t Tell Me’ (Thunderpuss Video Remix) ‘What It Feels Like For A Girl’ (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit) ‘Impressive Instant’ (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) ‘Die Another Day’ (Deepsky Radio Edit) ‘American Life’ (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) ‘Hollywood’ (Calderone & Quayle Edit) ‘Me Against The Music’ (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears feat. Madonna ‘Nothing Fails’ (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) ‘Love Profusion’ (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit) ‘Hung Up’ (SDP Extended Vocal Edit) ‘Sorry’ (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) ‘Get Together’ (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) ‘Jump’ (Axwell Remix Edit) ‘4 Minutes’ (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland ‘Give It 2 Me’ (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) ‘Celebration’ (Benny Benassi Remix Edit) ‘Give Me All Your Luvin’’ (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj ‘Girl Gone Wild’ (Avicii’s UMF Mix) ‘Turn Up The Radio’ (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) ‘Living For Love’ (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) ‘Ghosttown’ (Dirty Pop Intro Remix) ‘Bitch I’m Madonna’ (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) – feat. Nicki Minaj ‘Medellín’ (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma ‘I Rise’ (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) ‘Crave’ (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee ‘I Don’t Search I Find’ (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

Last weekend Madonna joined the Colombian singer Maluma on stage in Medellín to perform a pair of songs.