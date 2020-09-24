Madonna announces new ‘Madame X’ perfume

Madonna has announced plans to launch a new fragrance named after her 2019 album ‘Madame X’.

Very few details of the perfume have been revealed other than that it comes in a square bottle and it has ‘Madame’ X in bold font on the front.

“I think personally that it’s a little strong when you first put it on, but then 30 minutes into exchanging chemistry with you skin it evaporates, the heaviness of it, and it’s quite nice,” said the singer in a video of her unveiling the perfume with Diablo Cody on Twitter.

Last week, Madonna revealed that she will be directing and co-writing a forthcoming feature film based on her life.

Cody – who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2007 for Juno – is writing the movie with Madonna.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a press statement.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Amy Pascal, who worked on The Post and 2019’s Little Women, will produce the film alongside Madonna, with Madonna’s associate Sara Zambreno and manager Guy Oseary on track to executive produce.