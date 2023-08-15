Madonna announces rescheduled ‘Celebration Tour’ dates

Madonna has announced details of her rescheduled ‘Celebration Tour’ dates, which will now kick off in London in October.

The career-spanning run was due to begin in Vancouver on July 15, but a raft of dates across North America had to be postponed when the pop star was admitted to hospital with a serious bacterial infection.

Today (August 15), Madonna has confirmed her plans for the upcoming tour, with most of the affected dates now rescheduled and set to take place following the UK and European leg. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates, except Los Angeles and one date in New York where the venue has been changed.

In New York, fans who hold tickets for the cancelled Madison Square Garden concert on August 27 will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added Barclays Center show on December 16, 2023.

In LA, fans with tickets to the shows previously scheduled at crypto.com Arena on September 27, 28, 30 and October 1, and at Kia Forum on January 7 and 8, 2024, will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the new Kia Forum dates before the public.

Tickets for the original affected New York and LA shows will be automatically refunded by August 28 and all affected fans will be sent a dedicated link and unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations via Ticketmaster. Advance sales will begin on August 29 and run through August 31. If any tickets remain for New York, they will go on sale to the general public from 10am ET on September 1.

If fans are unable to purchase tickets to the corresponding LA shows, a second presale will open on September 1 until September 4 for any of the five Kia Forum performances. Remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10am PT on September 5.

Due to scheduling conflicts, some shows on The Celebration Tour have had to be cancelled completely. These include Tulsa (July 27), Nashville (December 22), San Francisco (January 15), Las Vegas (January 18) , and Phoenix (January 20). Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase.

Madonna’s North American leg of The Celebration Tour is now as follows:

December 2023

13 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

14 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

16 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

18 – Capital One Arena, Washington DC

19 – Capital One Arena, Washington DC

January 2024

8 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

9 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

11 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

12 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

15 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

18 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

20 – Bell Center, Montreal, QC

22 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

23 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

25 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

29 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

February 2024

1 – United Center, Chicago, IL

2 – United Center, Chicago, IL

8 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

13 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

17 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

18 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

21 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

24 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

27 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

28 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

March 2024

1 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

4 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

5 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

7 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

9 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

11 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

13 – Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA

16 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

19 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

24 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

25 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

28 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

29 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

April 2024

1 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

4 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

6 – Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

7 – Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

14 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

15 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

20 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX

21 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX

23 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX

24 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX

Following her stint in hospital, which saw her spend time in the ICU, Madonna said she felt “lucky to be alive”.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she wrote on Instagram. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before.”

One slide in the post showed her holding a framed Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson‘s face painted on it, taken by Andy Warhol. “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” she wrote. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Meanwhile, Madonna is strongly rumoured to be one of the female headliners booked to headline Glastonbury 2024. Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed that she has confirmed one female headliner and is “close” to confirming another, and that neither act have ever played Worthy Farm before.