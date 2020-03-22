Madonna calls coronavirus “the great equaliser” in new video

Madonna has posted a new video in which she calls the coronavirus “the great equaliser” – watch it below.

In the video posted to her social media channels, the pop star sits naked in a milky bathtub full of rose petals.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she begins, before adding that “it’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

She continues: “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.

“Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

The pop star captioned the video: “No-Discrimination- Covid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno.”

Earlier this month, Madonna became the latest high-profile musician to cancel live shows due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Promoter Live Nation confirmed that her shows at Paris’ Le Grand Rex, would no longer take place, following the French government’s ban on any public gathering of more than 1000 people.