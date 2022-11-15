Madonna calls for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent reignites feud

Madonna has called for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent called her out in a recent social media post.

The US rapper has previously mocked the pop music icon on several occasions, including responding to a series of images on Instagram last year in which he described the singer as “shot out”, adding “if she don’t get her old ass up”.

In June this year, the rapper hit out at Madonna again for sharing risqué photos on Instagram, reposting a picture with the caption: “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

Now, the 50 appears to have reignited his feud with the singer after Madonna posted a TikTok video of her lip-syncing to ‘vent’ by Baby Keem.

Reposting a screenshot from the video with the text “Madonna Using Rap Music For Clout On TikTok Is Pathetic And Truly Disturbs My Spirit”, the rapper captioned his Instagram post: “I told ya’ll grand ma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64. LOL.”

Following up in an Instagram story that appeared to be in response to the rapper, Madge shared a photo of herself accompanied with the text “stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life”.

Last year, Madonna responded to the pair’s previous feud by addressing to the rapper personally.

“I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others,” she replied on Instagram. “The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

The rapper then apologised for his remarks in a since-deleted tweet, saying: “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”

Madonna later hit back at 50 for his “fake apology”, adding that it was “bullshit” and “not valid”.

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently reconciled with Madonna following comments Madge made about her work paving he way for ‘WAP’ – Cardi’s hit song with Megan Thee Stallion.