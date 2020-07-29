Madonna‘s Instagram account has been flagged for posting a video about a coronavirus conspiracy theory.

According to the BBC, the ‘Madame X’ pop star claimed in the upload that a COVID-19 vaccine had already been discovered, but was being kept under wraps in order to “let the rich get richer”.

The post was subsequently labelled by Instagram for containing “false information”, and has since been deleted from Madonna’s profile, which is followed by over 15 million users. It is currently unclear as to whether the singer’s account had been hacked.

It is reported that the offending video saw a group called America’s Frontline Doctors speaking at a Party Patriots Action event outside of the US Supreme Court building.

.@Madonna posted wild conspiracy theory about COVID-19 to social media. Instagram displayed a "False Information" warning and cited facts to correct the post, including that there is no cure yet for the virus. pic.twitter.com/nXT2TYVRZt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2020

At one point, Houston’s Dr Stella Immanuel claimed that she had successfully treated over 350 coronavirus patients so far with hydroxychloroquine. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently said that “there is currently no proof” the anti-malaria drug acts as an effective treatment against COVID-19.

This comes after Facebook and Twitter previously removed the clip, branding it as “misinformation”.

Ahead of the post being removed from Madonna’s Instagram page, many of her followers criticised her apparent decision to share the content. Annie Lennox was among those who hit back at the star, calling the theory in question “utter madness”.

“I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery,” Lennox commented. “Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it.”

Earlier this year, Madonna called the coronavirus “the great equaliser” in a bizarre video posted to her social media. In May, she claimed to have contracted the virus during the Parisian leg of her ‘Madame X’ tour back in March.