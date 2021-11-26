Madonna criticises Instagram for removing raunchy photos of the singer

Madonna has hit out at Instagram for removing a series of raunchy pictures of the singer.

The pop legend posted a series of images of herself on and underneath a bed, wearing a cut-out bra, a thong, fishnet tights and high heels, earlier this week.

Resharing the images with a few well-placed emojis, Madonna said the originals had been removed “without warning or notification” and that Instagram had told her management it was because “a small portion” of the star’s nipple was exposed.

According to Instagram’s community guidelines, nudity is banned but there are exceptions for photos for health reasons, such as post-mastectomy scarring and women breastfeeding.

In a lengthy post, the singer said: “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic??!!

“And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny.”

NME has contacted Instagram for comment.

Earlier this week, Madonna was criticised for sharing a violent image and revealing in its caption that members of her team have been working “for free”.

The singer posted a behind-the-scenes snap showing photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat. It was taken during her recent shoot for V Magazine – itself controversial for alluding to Marilyn Monroe’s death.

In other news, the singer said recently that there’s “no debate or discussion” over COVID-19 vaccines thanks to the fear permeated by “cancel culture”.