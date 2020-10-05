Madonna “refused to work with David Guetta” after he revealed his star sign

David Guetta has claimed that Madonna refused to work with him after he revealed his star sign to the singer.

The DJ and producer told the McFly et Carlito YouTube channel that Madonna had been keen to work with him after he won a Grammy in 2011 for his remix of her song ‘Revolver’.

Reflecting on a subsequent meeting between the pair, he said: “She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album. I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything – the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. Very good and you wonder when we start working together.”

But things then took a turn for the worse after Guetta revealed that he is a Scorpio.

“Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!’” he said.

According to Astrology.com, Scorpios are said to be “devoted, determined, and observant”, but also “suspicious and slow to trust”.

As The Independent reports, Madonna previously worked with a Scorpio in Bjork – who co-wrote her 1994 track ‘Bedtime Story. It reached the top ten in the UK charts.

Madonna’s representatives have been contacted for comment by NME.