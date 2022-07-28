Madonna says she’s making biopic herself to stop “misogynistic men” taking over

Madonna has said she decided to make her own biopic in order to stop “misogynistic men” from taking over the project.

As announced back in 2020, the Queen Of Pop is directing and co-writing the forthcoming film with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody. Amy Pascal (Ghostbusters, Little Women) will serve as a producer.

Last month, it was reported that Ozark actor Julia Garner had been offered the lead role after she “emerged the favourite” from over a dozen candidates.

During a new interview with Variety, Madonna gave a brief update on the as-yet-untitled movie and explained why she took a more hands-on role.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” she said. “It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me’.”

Asked about the progress she’d made with the movie, Madonna replied: “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

In a statement announcing the project, the singer said: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Other actors reported to have been in contention to portray Madonna in the biopic include Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday) and Emma Laird (Mayor Of Kingstown). According to The Hollywood Reporter, singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were also mentioned in the search.

Earlier this year, it was reported Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Julia Garner had both auditioned for the role.

Madonna recently spoke out against the reversal of Roe v. Wade, saying that the decision has sent her into “deep despair”.