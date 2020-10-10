Madonna shares support for “intelligent, compassionate” Kamala Harris

Madonna has shared her support for “intelligent, compassionate” Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.

Harris is running alongside Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming US Election, which takes place on November 3.

“Kamala For President,” her message began, which was shared alongside a compilation of Harris criticising Donald Trump’s running mate Mike Pence for repeatedly interrupting her in the Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday (October 7). “If Kamala were a man no one would make comments about her facial expressions. Do people fixate on Trumps facial expressions?? That are hideous and rude every time he speaks.

“This is another example of Sexism and Racism in America,” she added, going on to reference the now-viral moment that a fly landed on Pence mid-debate. “The Fly knew exactly where to go. It landed on shit. There are signs everywhere. Woke people see them. Kamala is an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people.”

Madonna recently revealed that she is set to direct and co-write her own upcoming biopic. Universal Pictures will be developing the forthcoming biopic, with Diablo Cody – who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2007 for Juno – set to write it alongside Madonna.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a press statement.

It was also revealed this week that Madonna once refused to work with David Guetta because of his star sign.

Guetta revealed in a new interview that Madonna had been keen to work with him after he won a Grammy in 2011 for his remix of her song ‘Revolver’, but passed up the opportunity after Guetta revealed that he is a Scorpio.

“Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!'” Guetta said.