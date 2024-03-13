Madonna set to end ‘Celebration’ world tour with huge free gig for millions in Brazil – does this mean no Glastonbury?

Madonna is set to end her ongoing ‘Celebration’ world tour by performing a huge free gig in Brazil – possibly suggesting that an appearance at Glastonbury is off the table.

News of the final ‘Celebration’ live show was shared by various outlets including IQ, who reported that the queen of pop would be wrapping up the tour with a free concert at Copacabana Beach later this year.

“It’s time to get ready! The Queen of Pop arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a free and historic show at Copacabana Beach,” declared Rio-based newspaper O Globo. “Madonna closes out The Celebration Tour here in Wonder City, marking her 40-year career with a show that promises to be her biggest yet.”

Taking place on May 4, the show is likely to see millions of people show up, and promises to close out her greatest hits tour, which was described by her musical director Stuart Price as “a documentary through her vast career” (via The Pink News).

It has also been dubbed by fans as “the ultimate beach party”, and marks the first time Madonna will be performing in Brazil since 2012, when she brought her ‘MDNA’ tour to the country for three shows.

Originally, the run of shows was expected to close out in Mexico City towards the end of April, with four slots booked for the Palacio De Los Deportes venue. Ahead of that, however, she is set to perform more shows across the United States, including slots in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami and Austin. Visit here to buy tickets to all her remaining tour dates.

While fans across Brazil are pleased to hear that the pop veteran will be wrapping up her tour at Copacabana Beach, others speculate that the announcement has made it less likely that Madonna will appear at this year’s edition of Glastonbury.

Set to take place at Worthy Farm between June 26 and June 30, Madonna was one of the most highly anticipated names for this year, with countless rumours circulating that she would be performing at the Legend’s slot at the festival.

The rumours also came to a head in November, when co-organiser Emily Eavis posted a photo on Instagram from one of the singer’s shows at The O2 with the caption: “She’s back! Incredible.” The update also came after Eavis said she had planned for a female headliner in the Legend’s slot this year.

Other acts rumoured for Glastonbury 2024 include The 1975, SZA, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Rihanna, and some think that the Legend’s slot may be filled by Shania Twain.

At time of writing, no acts have been confirmed for this year’s instalment, but you can check out the most rumoured artists here.