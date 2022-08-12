Madonna says she’d love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar: “His new record is history-making”

Madonna has revealed her keen interest in collaborating with Kendrick Lamar, praising the rapper’s new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’.

The pop star made the comments while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she appeared to promote her new remix album ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The compilation features a slew of Madonna’s collaborators throughout the years – among them Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Swae Lee – and Fallon took the opportunity to ask if she had a dream team-up that hadn’t yet taken place.

“There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him, and that’s Kendrick Lamar,” Madonna replied. “His new record is history-making. Mind-bogglingly brilliant. It’s insane.”

Elsewhere during her appearance on the show, Madonna linked up with Fallon and The Roots to perform the title track from her eighth studio album, 2000’s ‘Music’. The rendition took place as part of the show’s Classroom Instruments segment, where The Roots, Fallon and a musical guest perform one of the guest’s songs with toy instruments.

For their version of the segment – which last took place in 2021 when Justin Bieber performed ‘Peaches’ – Madonna sang and played triangle. Fallon played a wooden block, while The Roots played keyboard, xylophone, ukulele and more. Watch that below:

‘Finally Enough Love’, which was announced in May, celebrates Madonna’s 50 chart-topping hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Her 2019 ‘Madame X’ track ‘I Don’t Search I Find’ earned the artist her 50th Number One on that chart in February 2020, making her the first and only artist with 50 Number Ones on any single Billboard chart.

An abridged version of the album, featuring 16 tracks, was released digitally in June, with the full, career-spanning 50-track edition set to arrive on streaming and physical formats next Friday (August 19).

Earlier this week, Madonna held a roller disco in New York City to celebrate of the album, reuniting with Nile Rodgers to discuss creating ‘Like A Virgin’ together. The Roots’ Questlove also served as a DJ at the event, playing Madonna hits alongside other disco classics.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently featured on a remix of Beyonce‘s ‘Renaissance’ single ‘Break My Soul’. Dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’, the new version interpolated a melody from Madonna’s 1990 song ‘Vogue’. Beyoncé later sent Madonna a thank-you note, writing: “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius.”