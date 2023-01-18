Maggie Lindemann announces debut Australian tour for May 2023

Maggie Lindemann has announced her first-ever Australian tour dates, set to take place in May.

The tour will take place across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The Melbourne and Brisbane shows are both licensed all-ages events, while the Sydney show is 18+. An early bird pre-sale, run by tour promoter Destroy All Lines, will run from 10am AEDT this Thursday (January 19). General sale will then follow at 10am local time the next day, (January 20).

VIP packages will be available at all three shows, which include a meet-and-greet with Lindemann, a signed poster and early entry into the venue. All ticketing information can be accessed via the Destroy All Lines website.

Lindemann’s tour comes in support of her debut album ‘Suckerpunch’, which was released in September 2022. The album was previewed with five singles between October 2021 and August 2022: ‘She Knows It’, ‘How Could You Do This To Me?’ (featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens), ‘Break Me!’ (featuring Siiickbrain), ‘You’re Not Special’ and ‘Self Sabotage’.

“Writing is my therapy, my way to get what I’m feeling and thinking and going through out so that I can try to move on from it,” Lindemann said in a press statement when announcing the album last year.

“With this album, I finally knew: ‘I need to let go of this stuff, so I’m just going to write about it.’ I have control over my own life now. I have control over my music and what I want to say, what I want to do, and how I want to do it.”

Maggie Lindemann’s 2023 ‘Suckerpunch’ Australian dates are:

MAY

Thursday 4 – Melbourne, Prince Bandroom

Saturday 6 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Sunday 7 – Sydney, Crowbar